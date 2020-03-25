A powerful earthquake in Russia: video of a terrible incident hit the net

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Residents of the Russian Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky took video of the earthquake that occurred in the Northern part of the Kurile Islands on 25 March around 15:00 local time.

On rollers can be seen in homes, offices and shopping centers swinging chandelier, shakes the furniture.

According to Russian seismologists, the earthquake lies at a depth of 42 km. the Epicenter was located 228 km to the East of the island of Onekotan. The magnitude of the earthquake is set at 7.3 points. In Severo-Kurilsk residents felt the tremors in the force 5-6 points, in Yuzhno-Kurilsk — 3 points.


We will remind, two days ago an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude occurred in Croatia, seven kilometers North of Zagreb.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
