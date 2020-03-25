A powerful earthquake in Russia: video of a terrible incident hit the net

Residents of the Russian Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky took video of the earthquake that occurred in the Northern part of the Kurile Islands on 25 March around 15:00 local time.

On rollers can be seen in homes, offices and shopping centers swinging chandelier, shakes the furniture.

According to Russian seismologists, the earthquake lies at a depth of 42 km. the Epicenter was located 228 km to the East of the island of Onekotan. The magnitude of the earthquake is set at 7.3 points. In Severo-Kurilsk residents felt the tremors in the force 5-6 points, in Yuzhno-Kurilsk — 3 points.



We will remind, two days ago an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude occurred in Croatia, seven kilometers North of Zagreb.

