A recipe for crispy crancey from seed from a registered dietitian

Crunchy from the seeds with salt. Photo: instagram.com/dr.lakusta

If you watch your diet and are afraid to gain extra pounds, then a good option is to cook crunchy from semlan.

Nutritionist Tatiana Lakusta has published on his page on the social network cookie recipe from the seeds with salt. It is very well suited for all fans of savoury pastries.

Ingredients:

1 Cup large coconut flakes

3/4 Cup raw pumpkin seeds

1/4 Cup mix of Chia seeds, flax

Apple kiln — 1 piece

Egg protein — 1 piece

Vanilla, coarse sea salt — to taste and desire

Method of preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and place a sheet of parchment paper, go over it with a brush with coconut oil. Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl except salt. Protein whisk until stiff peaks. Apple kiln peel, whisk blender until smooth. After you mix the protein and pureed Apple together. After this stir in the seed mixture. Place the crunchie in size from a tablespoon onto the parchment paper. If desired — add to each a few grains of salt salt coarse. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until the coconut flakes will not become light-Golden.

According to nutritionist, if you need more sweet taste, try the mixture and add the sweetness you desire.