A resident of Chernivtsi re-diagnosed with coronavirus

У жителя Черновцов повторно диагностировали коронавирус

Monday, March 9, appeared the results of a second test for coronavirus infected resident of Chernivtsi. It is noted that the tests gave a positive result. This was reported the Deputy head of the Chernivtsi regional state administration Natalia Gusak, reports UA: Bukovina.

From infected temperature to 37.6 degrees.

“Tridtsatipjatiletnego the man re-took test coronavirus has been confirmed,” said the gander.

She added that doctors will on 10 March the Council, which will decide how things will be treated of the patient. At this stage the patient have symptomatic treatment. March 11, it will be examined by the doctor of the world health organization.

