A resident of Rome Andrew Zlatko: “Ukrainians do Not understand that running home”

In Italy, which is now recognized as one of the centers of the spread of coronavirus, currently confirmed by thousands 24 747 cases of infection Covid-19. Died 1 809 people. After the number of cases of Italy came in second place in the world, the authorities have introduced strict quarantine measures — first in 15 provinces and then throughout the country. In a country completely closed except for pharmacies and grocery stores. Just not go out. The person who leaves the house, except for the mask and protective gloves, should have at itself the documents confirming the geography and the purpose of his movements. Violation of quarantine is threatened with three months imprisonment.

Appear online photos absolutely empty streets of Rome, Venice and other Italian cities, which a few weeks ago was impossible even to imagine. What is happening in Rome, the “FACTS” told living there is a Ukrainian Andrey Zlatko. “FACTS” told the story of Andrew in 2014. Andrew hails from the Volyn region. After school came to Italy to make a living — and as a result became the owner of a large pizzeria in the centre of Rome. And now the network of pizzerias. Andrew with his wife and two sons live in Rome. In the early weeks of the pizzeria, like all other institutions in Italy, was closed to visitors.

– However, I and many of my employees go to work, because cooking a pizza for delivery — told the “FACTS” Andrew Zlatko. — Food delivery is allowed and demand. Naturally, we comply with completely precautions. Couriers delivering pizzas in masks and gloves and, moving around the city, are in possession of the relevant documents. I write for them blanks, which are, from what they were a pizza place where you’re going and so on. The same rule — must be in possession of such a form does not only apply to couriers and on all the inhabitants of the city. If you leave the house, must have such a document. Form download online and fill in: write where and where you are going, for what purpose. On the street you may be stopped by the carabinieri and require to show such a document.

— What happens if it does not prove?



– In the best case a fine of 206 euros. And there may be up to three months in prison. As far as I know, the city already had more than forty cases of arrest. Measures hard, but in the current situation is absolutely fine. Of course, the man needs to wear a mask.

Mask you can buy? In Ukraine, they disappeared from the pharmacy a week ago. And dealers sell them at crazy prices…

– Masks are there, though they are few. But it is no problem to order on the Internet. If you come to the hospital, where you immediately at the entrance will give a a mask. By the way, many make masks on their own. As they say, the Internet. Here, too, there were attempts to inflate the price of the mask, but the police are watching and so suppresses. I also spoke with a man who wanted to sell disposable mask for 5 euros apiece. It’s awful. I never understood.

Likewise, do not understand the aspirations of the Ukrainians who are here, immediately return to Ukraine. Would like to contact them and ask: do not go crazy, no need to go anywhere! This is wrong. Why in Italy coronavirus has spread so fast? Primarily because the students who studied in the Northern regions, immediately began to run home, to the South. They did not think about whether contagious or not, whether they infect other people. So behave, and many Ukrainian citizens. It was good to come to Italy and make money when everything was safely and quietly. But here the trouble — and all come running. It is irresponsible and unconscionable. People who do so, do not think about the safety of their loved ones, that they may bring a deadly virus into his family. I now also write a lot: “You’re already in the Ivankovic?” (a village in Volyn region, where Andrew was born). “Why should I go there? say. My 80 year old grandma.” I feel fine, but I can’t be completely sure that are not infected. The virus can also occur on the tenth day after infection, and even later. So why bring it to Ukraine? You can not be so selfish.

My wife and children for three weeks did not go out of the house. I’m in the mask, and protective gloves. Returning home, all the clothes sent to the washing machine, gloves, mask discarded, and myself immediately in the shower. And only then come to his wife and children.

According to Andrew Slotke, in Italy the government supports entrepreneurs who, because of quarantine were forced to cease operations.

– This month we were freed from paying taxes, — says Andrey. — And salaried employees (such as employees of my closed pizza) the state promises to compensate for up to 80 percent of wages. It’s very good, because people need something to live for. People who took a loan of first house, was allowed until to make monthly payments.

So now look streets of Rome. Photo from Facebook

– Among your friends or acquaintances there are those who got infected with coronavirus?

– Fortunately, no. But not far from one of my pizzerias is the largest in Rome hospital. And there really is a lot of patients, the situation is complicated… At the same time, the city rumors, many of which are greatly exaggerated. False information tried to disperse and some bloggers — obviously, to increase the number of its subscribers. But in Italy and it is now actively fighting. False information in social media quickly tracked and blocked. Actually monitored any report of a coronavirus. Once I put on the theme of the video and beneath it appeared the link with fresh statistics on the number of infected, which is updated daily at 18.00. This is done in order to prevent the spread of misinformation, which can lead to panic.

– And in Rome there is the panic? You also massively empty supermarket shelves, as a few days ago in some stores of Kiev?

– The products in supermarkets there, and enough of them. In one of the first days of quarantine here, too, there was a case when in the supermarket, which keeps my friend for the evening raked all stocks of flour. But the next morning all the products were imported. The network has pictures of long lines at stores. But why are these lines? The fact that supermarkets are allowed only a limited number of people. If before came by the hundreds, that are now allowed 15-20 people — to the inside of it could be no less than two meters from each other. So many are on the street (again at a safe distance) and wait for their turn. By the way, in every supermarket at the entrance there is a disinfection and gloves.

– In saszetek there are photos of completely empty streets of Rome. They are true?

– People on the streets and a true one. Now I’m in the car and see only four people. Public transport runs a lot more often than before. Here comes the bus in which five passengers. Followed by another — which is also five or six people. So many buses go in order to avoid crowds. Now the whole country is working in the negative to the virus does not spread further. I’ve also noticed that now, when the roads are empty, the utility began to paint Zebra and to execute any works which under the previous traffic to perform was very difficult.

My children have a school established distance education. They are constantly in touch with teachers, and write to perform tasks. All do sit at home and observe the quarantine. A food order in. Moreover — if the person felt ill, his urge to call the doctor at home and not go to the clinic. Him at home will conduct a test for coronavirus, and depending on its results will be to do something.

17 March Ukraine fully closes the air communication.

“FACTS” reported the first death from the coronavirus in Ukraine. Died 71-year-old woman from Radomyshl of Zhytomyr region, which in early March, he returned from Poland. On March 3, the woman felt the first symptoms of the disease and to 12 of March in contact with relatives and friends, went to Church and to market. Now her family are in isolation. It is known that one of her daughters who had contact with the deceased a few days, worked in a kindergarten in Kiev.

