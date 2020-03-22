A roll of toilet paper and four bottles of wine: Angela Merkel purchased during the quarantine (photo…

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Рулон туалетной бумаги и четыре бутылки вина: Ангела Меркель закупилась во время карантина (фото...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel photographed in the supermarket near her apartment in Berlin, where in fact imposed quarantine. According to the publication Bild, the head of the government did buy, which was one roll of toilet paper, four bottles of wine, soap, fruit and other products. And paid at the checkout card.

The Chancellor was in constant pantsuit. And without a protective mask.

65-year-old Mrs Merkel often makes purchases personally — so, according to German media, it was not a PR.

Maria Batterbury

