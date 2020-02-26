A runner broke his leg and crawled ten hours in the cold for help

Runner in the us state of Washington broke his leg and ten hours crept on all fours to get help. This publication reports The Mirror.

26-year-old Joseph Ohlendorf fell and broke his leg in the Shin during a winter jog in the national Park “Olympic”. He couldn’t call for help because his mobile phone in this place did not catch.

To get to the reception, the Ohlendorf fell on all fours to crawl about 10 miles on the stony and dirty snow covered trail. He was dressed only in shorts and a t-shirt and was afraid to freeze to death. The man wiped his knees up blood.

Rescuers found him ten hours later, around 4:30 in the morning. The athlete said that desperately tried to survive, as I didn’t want to upset your family. “I didn’t want my family reported that I had died in the wilderness. I think it would be intolerable,” he said.

The Ohlendorf was given first aid at hypothermia and was taken by helicopter to the hospital.