A Russian judge has convicted a former people’s Deputy of Ukraine by the balls

The Basmanny district court of Moscow in absentia arrested the former Verkhovna Rada Deputy Igor Mosiychuk, which is March 6, 2016 participated in the protest action near the Russian Embassy in Kiev threw eggs at the building.

This was reported by the Agency TASS.

“The Basmanny court has satisfied the petition of the investigating authorities and elected a measure of restraint in form of detention in absentia in respect of the Chairman”, – said the press-the court Secretary Irina Morozova.

Mosiychuk was charged under article 360 of the Criminal code of Russian Federation (an attack on persons or establishment which use the international protection), he is wanted.

In December, 2019 in the same article former MP Nikolay Rudkovsky received two years of a General regime.

Picket of the Embassy in March 2016 was held to demand the release of Nadiya Savchenko and to break diplomatic relations with Russia.