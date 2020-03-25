A Russian military plane crashed into the Black sea near Feodosia

In Russia crashed military aircraft su-27. The fighter crashed, flying over the Black sea. The wreckage looking for in the area of Feodosia. Involved in aircraft and water vehicles.

The Russian defense Ministry claim that the flight was planned, the cause of the crash is not yet known, on Board were one person. The plane disappeared from radar, and a minute later, near Feodosiya recorded signal emergency beacon. The alleged crash site of su-27 sent anti-submarine ship, the ship and two tugs.

Weather in the Crimea near Feodosia is not conducive to search, because in the area strong wind with gusts up to 20 meters per second.

This is not the first incident with Russian aircraft for today, March 25. A few hours earlier in the Krasnodar region of Russia crashed combat training aircraft L-39. He performed a training flight, and at the helm was a cadet of the Krasnodar flight school. The pilot was killed.

