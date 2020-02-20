A senior official of the Pentagon resigned

Wednesday, February 19, it became known that the Deputy Minister of defense of the United States on policy issues John Kind, who did not support the separate approaches of the White house, in particular, in Ukraine and Afghanistan, resigned. It is reported by CNN.

As noted in the letter of resignation family, he resigned at the request of President Donald trump.

“As far as I understood from the Minister of defence of the Esper, you asked for my resignation from the post of Deputy Minister of defense for policy. Senior officials of the administration appointed by the President, perform the President’s request, and therefore, as you requested, I hereby tender my resignation from February 28, 2020”, – stated in the official letter of the head of the White house.

As explained the situation to officials of the defense Department, John Race “has lost support among top management of the national security.”