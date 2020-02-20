A serial rapist was executed a few years later after a pardon

Court average degree of Kunming city in the Chinese province of Unani Thursday, February 20, resulted in the execution of a death sentence against a serial rapist sun Seogo several years after his pardon. This was reported by the TV channel CCTV.

According to the investigation from 1994 to 1997, sun Seogo committed many rapes, including of minors, which had previously kidnapped. In 1998, he was sentenced to execution, but in 1999 the sentence was commuted and commuted to 20 years in prison. In 2010, the court issued sun Seogo free.

After his release he engaged in the restaurant, hotel business and opened a nightclub. In April, 2019 in the course of the operation to eliminate organized crime in the province of Unani against sun Seogo initiated a re-investigation.

The court re-examined his case in December 2019 and found him guilty of “serious crimes, the negative impact on society and causing the country an extremely large social harm”. Before his execution, he had the opportunity to communicate with family and friends.