A sexy photo Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Соблазнительное фото Роузи Хантингтон-Уайтли

American supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley decided to share with his subscribers not only daily fashion outfite, but also to show the image in the mirror without clothing.

So, a 32-year-old celebrity shared a seductive photo without clothes, shielding his bare chest.

The model recently starred in a sexy shoot for French magazine Madame Figaro. In the new issue, which was released in March, included hot footage of model posing Topless. So, perhaps, this survey is like a model, because she has managed to join those models that often entertain my subscribers erotic photos.

The British model decided to decorate your Nude outfit is a gold watch, bracelets and chains. Alluring complement the usual sweat pants.

Model cares for her figure, so we can see her perfect body. The photo has already managed to collect thousands of preferences and reviews.

Recently, the model showed some of my home photos in a shirt with no underwear, calling the appropriate tag to stay home during the quarantine.

Соблазнительное фото Роузи Хантингтон-Уайтли

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article