A ship of the Navy of Venezuela Naiguata sank himself

A patrol ship of naval forces of Venezuela Naiguata went under water after an unsuccessful attempt to RAM a cruise liner RCGS Resolute in the Caribbean. This writes The Drive.

The incident occurred near the island of Isla La Tortuga. In the result, no one was hurt, the boat sustained some minor damage.

Naiguata approached the ship Resolute under the flag of Portugal, who made a stop for scheduled maintenance of the engine. Venezuela considered that the finding of the ship in the territorial waters of the state unlawful and ordered him to set sail.

Due to the lack of a proper response, the ship Venezuela several times fired, and then tried to RAM the Resolute. As a result of several blows on the liner ship of naval forces of Venezuela began to draw water and sank.