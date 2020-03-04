A side effect of training: the owners have trained the command “sit” not only dogs, but also his son…

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Побочный эффект дрессировки: хозяева обучили команде «сидеть» не только собак, но и своего сына...

30-year-old British Baker Matt Sherwood posted in social networks video, which showed a curious result of the training his two Staffordshire Terriers. Every time Matt or his wife, intending to cross the road, give the dog the command “sit” their two year old son Boden sits on the ground beside their four-legged friends.

Mom and dad explained to the child that this command does not apply to it. But Boden continues to responsibly carry out the orders of the parents. “He does so in 80% of cases during our walks. And passes commands only when riding a scooter or bike”.

Sherwood says the boy sees dogs as family members. “Our dogs are very gentle and loyal. And also continue to treat us and after we got Boden. They are true friends,” says Matt.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article