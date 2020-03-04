A side effect of training: the owners have trained the command “sit” not only dogs, but also his son…

30-year-old British Baker Matt Sherwood posted in social networks video, which showed a curious result of the training his two Staffordshire Terriers. Every time Matt or his wife, intending to cross the road, give the dog the command “sit” their two year old son Boden sits on the ground beside their four-legged friends.

Mom and dad explained to the child that this command does not apply to it. But Boden continues to responsibly carry out the orders of the parents. “He does so in 80% of cases during our walks. And passes commands only when riding a scooter or bike”.

Sherwood says the boy sees dogs as family members. “Our dogs are very gentle and loyal. And also continue to treat us and after we got Boden. They are true friends,” says Matt.

