A size zero was better: she had a boob job, but lost his memory and work

For example, in Australia with a similar problem faced by a local resident Cassandra Jung, who a few years ago increased my Tits, and now very sorry about it writes Daily Mail.

According to Cassandra, she always wanted to be a model in the childhood suffered from severe complex because of the size zero chest. Classmates insulted her and a career in modeling didn’t work out.

So in 20 years Jung decided on plastic surgery and a surgeon with zero size has increased her bust to third.

Unfortunately, aside from aesthetic satisfaction the operation has brought her a lot of problems: she claims that began to suffer from severe pain in the chest and joints, she also had problems breathing.

“I still love their shape and how they look, but aesthetics are not worth the destruction of my health”, — said the resident of Australia.

Also Jung said that after surgery she lost her memory and doesn’t remember many events from life. Due to such a “bouquet” of health problems she had to quit his career as a model and now she works in a butcher shop.

