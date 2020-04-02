A small child poisoned drugs

The ambulance was taken to a Moscow children’s hospitals year-old child with suspected drug poisoning, Russian media reported, citing a source in law enforcement bodies.

The boy was hospitalized on Sunday evening, March 29. He was wracked constantly crying, injuries doctors have not found. He was put in intensive care. The preliminary diagnosis — “a poisoning with psychotropic drugs”.

The police finds out the incident reasons. Earlier, the mother told doctors that he does not understand why the son began to behave inappropriately. Now the woman did not return calls, come to the hospital she can’t because of the quarantine there. My dear aunt, that day I was home with the boy, also claimed that he knew nothing. In a young patient took the tests, which should be ready in a few days.