A special edition of the show Friends coming out on HBO in may Max

A special episode of the popular TV series “Friends” will be released on a new streaming platform HBO Max in may (exact date to be announced), according to THR.

The duties of the showrunners and writers will return to the creators of the original “Friends” Marta Kauffman and David crane.

According to preliminary calculations, Jennifer aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will receive 2.5 to 3 million dollars for the shooting of the episode. Earlier it was reported that the release of the special edition of the series “Friends” was called into question – the actors wanted very large fees.

Will be used for shooting the famous Studio Warner Bros. in Burbank, where he was captured all the previous series “Friends”.

Also in may, the service will appear in all ten seasons of the sitcom aired from 1994 to 2004. The TV series “Friends” disappeared from the streaming services.

We will remind, the author of the title music themes of TV series “Friends” Allie Willis.