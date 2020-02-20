A star is born: the passenger subway made a splash when she jokingly asked him to sing the hit Lady…

The network has become a viral video, filmed in London underground. Prankster and Internet blogger Kevin Freshwater approached strangers, random people, handed them the microphone and asked to complete a popular song. Kevin just wanted to amuse its users. However, unexpectedly found a woman with his voice created a furor in social networks. It later turned out, was a Charlotte Obiri. Charlotte sang the hit Shallow that singer Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper played in the movie “a Star is born”.

“Wow. Brilliant! You’re a singer? Oh, God, you’re amazing!”, — said to the shocked Kevin. The woman smiled and confirmed that she sings at weddings. And then hurried to the train, holding a Cup of coffee.

“You sing better than Lady Gaga herself!”, “You need to be on the show the X-factor”, “I Have goosebumps”, “I can’t believe that so talented people walk among us!” — wrote in social networks admiring users.

The number of subscribers of account of Charlotte in Instagram instantly soared to almost 140 thousand people.

This man really found a random person on the street and she sang Shallow better than Gaga ever has except the time she sang it for the movie, I’m so ashame… pic.twitter.com/3wvE3xiDxa — ADI (@HotTakesByAdi) February 18, 2020

This is not the first time “the singer from metro station” suddenly becomes a star. So, earlier “FACTS” wrote that a homeless Russian woman sang in metro Los Angeles, became famous and rich.

