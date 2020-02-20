A star is born: the passenger subway made a splash when she jokingly asked him to sing the hit Lady…

Звезда родилась: пассажирка метро произвела фурор, когда ее в шутку попросили спеть хит Леди...

The network has become a viral video, filmed in London underground. Prankster and Internet blogger Kevin Freshwater approached strangers, random people, handed them the microphone and asked to complete a popular song. Kevin just wanted to amuse its users. However, unexpectedly found a woman with his voice created a furor in social networks. It later turned out, was a Charlotte Obiri. Charlotte sang the hit Shallow that singer Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper played in the movie “a Star is born”.

“Wow. Brilliant! You’re a singer? Oh, God, you’re amazing!”, — said to the shocked Kevin. The woman smiled and confirmed that she sings at weddings. And then hurried to the train, holding a Cup of coffee.

“You sing better than Lady Gaga herself!”, “You need to be on the show the X-factor”, “I Have goosebumps”, “I can’t believe that so talented people walk among us!” — wrote in social networks admiring users.

The number of subscribers of account of Charlotte in Instagram instantly soared to almost 140 thousand people.

 

 

 

This is not the first time “the singer from metro station” suddenly becomes a star. So, earlier “FACTS” wrote that a homeless Russian woman sang in metro Los Angeles, became famous and rich.

