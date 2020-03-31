A terrible disease has infected Ukrainian boxer from Russian

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Страшной болезнью заразился украинский боксер от российского

Ukrainian boxer Karen Chukhajyan, who owns a belt of the world champion under version WBA International Welterweight champion, had contracted hepatitis A in a fight with Russian Sergey Vorobyov.

I told myself Chukhajyan in Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian champion, he doesn’t get mad at the opponent, as he did not know about his illness. The Russians contacted Chuhajian and apologized to him. The Embassy reported that it had recovered, but to practice it until you can due to the limitations on exercise. His next fight boxer plans to hold not earlier than autumn.

The battle between Chuhajian and Vorobyov took place on 1 February in Kaliningrad. With a significant dominance in the ring, the Ukrainian won a victory the separate decision of judges.

Maria Batterbury

