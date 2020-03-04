A terrible injury in the NHL: hockey player with a Ukrainian name for a skate cut to the face…

The match of the regular championship of NHL between “new York islanders” and the “Montreal Canadiens” ended not only with the defeat of the home team (2:6), but a terrible injury to their hockey johnny Boychuk.

In the middle of the third period, the canadian with a Ukrainian name about the gate pushed back forward “Canadiens” Artturi Lehkonen. Finn in the fall on the ice touched the horse’s face defender. Shocked Boychuk, shatilis face, immediately jumped to his skates and rushed to the locker room.

#Isles pic.twitter.com/KyViUvgtX3< March 4, 2020

As it turned out, the player almost cut his neck from a terrible injury Boychuk saved literally milimeters. Reported by Andrew gross on Twitter, quoting the words of head coach Barry Trotz.

“Barry trotz said that johnny Boychuk was in the “Militaire” from “very ugly scene” and the terrible injuries when a rival got the horse under his chin. Trotz described it as “sobering” for Boychuk, who, according to him, looked very pale, aware of the proximity of all this”, — stated in the message.

Ironically, a similar episode involving Boychuk happened exactly a year ago in a match between the islanders and Toronto. Then in the second period the hockey player Mitchell Marner faced with the hosts ‘ defender johnny Boychuk. Falling on ice, Marner raised his leg and cut the horse’s neck Boychuk. Fortunately, canadian after medical assistance has returned to the ice in the third period.

Note that in the current season, the 36-year-old Boychuk spent in the regular championship of National hockey League 64 matches and scored 11 (2+9) points. In 2011, he became the owner of the Cup Stanley in structure “Boston Bruins”.

Photo Twitter “New York Islanders”

