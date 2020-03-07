A terrible tragedy in the United States: mother beheaded five year old daughter, thinking it was her clone

In the United States, where they continue to eliminate the consequences of the terrible tornado strike, ended the trial of a resident of Texas, who received a life sentence for killing infant daughter.

It is reported that 27-year-old crystal Concepcion Villanueva beheaded a five year old girl and dealt with the father-in-law in 2017, writes the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

The rescue service called the father of the woman and stated that she stabbed him in the back of the knife, but he managed to run out of the house.

Then the police called myself a murderer, which reported that the daughter was killed, “which requested the flakes”.

Arrived on the scene, the police discovered the corpse of a girl found in the bedroom. It turned out that the mother was in a state of alcoholic and narcotic intoxication.

After the brutal murder of a woman said that her daughter and father-in-law “had been replaced with clones, so she had to kill them to return these members of his family.”

The mother of the killer was on psychiatric treatment.

