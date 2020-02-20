A Tesla can go down in value several times: Musk made a historical decision

American company Tesla has decided to abandon the use of expensive cobalt in the creation of batteries, which will significantly reduce the cost of its electric cars.

About it reports Reuters. Earlier similar approach was used only for the creation of industrial batteries.

The head of Tesla Elon Musk has made a decision that may reduce the price of a car

Thanks to the decision of the head of Tesla Elon musk, the manufacturer will switch to using lithium-iron-phosphate batteries (LFP) instead of the current Nickel-magnesium-cobalt (NMC) batteries. Until recently it was believed that the LFP energy sources have lower electrical capacitance, because of what they were less popular in the automotive industry than NMC elements.

The Chinese company CATL for a long time engaged in the development of the project, which would increase the capacity and safety of batteries which have no expensive cobalt. The use of LFP batteries will allow Tesla to reduce the use of cobalt “almost zero”, because now the cost of one of the most expensive components of the battery is nearly $35.5 thousand for ton.

According to preliminary information, the talks with CATL reached the final stage. So, if an agreement is reached, the cost of the battery may be reduced to “equivocal interest”, the newspaper notes.

Thus, if the Mask will be able to abandon the use of cobalt, it will allow it to significantly reduce the cost of electric cars, while maintaining the profitability of the car.

Informed Free Press told how the Tesla got a list of 100 devices that have shaped our accustomed way of life in the last ten years.

When Ukraine banned all plastic – ask first in Telegram GreenOboz

Author

Alex Schuhart