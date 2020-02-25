A thousand guests in the Canary Islands locked in quarantine: among them was found the Italian…

About a thousand guests of the hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace on the Spanish island of Tenerife, the largest of archipelago of the Canary Islands, locked in the quarantine. It happened after one of them vacationing doctor from Italy, had identified the coronavirus. According to the newspaper Metro, at the entrance to the hotel, the police on duty, not allowing anyone to leave the building and enter it.

Italian patient, a resident of the Lombardy region (which is now recorded outbreak of coronavirus), along with his wife conducted the hotel for six days. The symptoms of the disease is not immediately apparent. For several days he had high fever, after which he went to a private clinic, where he was transported to the detention center. Test for the virus was positive.

