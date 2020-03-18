A top NBA player had contracted the coronavirus

One of the main NBA stars Kevin Durant, who plays for the “Brooklyn nets”, entered the top four players on the team who contracted the coronavirus.

“Be careful, take care of yourself and stick to the quarantine. We get through these difficulties” – quoted by ESPN Durant, who added he does not feel the symptoms of the disease.

Kevin Durant

“Brooklyn” has not shared information about the names of sick of the basketball team, but noted that only one of them has symptoms of the coronavirus. All four are now in isolation and receiving medical care from doctors the nets.

Knowing that several players “Brooklyn” the disease was found, the “Los Angeles Lakers” also decided to test their basketball players. The teams met before the stop of the NBA season.

