A TV and a minimum of servants: how to spend time in quarantine Queen Elizabeth and members of her family…

While residents of London, ignoring the government declared a quarantine, storm, metro, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family members are law-abiding left in isolation.

Her Majesty, canceling all public events, a week earlier than planned, departed from the capital to Windsor castle. She planned to spend the Easter period, but now is likely to linger longer. In Windsor, a 93-year-old Queen was joined by her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was taken by helicopter to here from the Royal Norfolk estate of Sandringham. Here the Duke of Edinburgh lived most of the time in the fall 2017 — once retired and no longer perform the official duties imposed on him personally as a member of the Royal family.

As informs edition Daily Mail, for reasons of security staff to Windsor castle, which is now closed to the public, reduced to the necessary minimum. Of hundred people there are only eight. Besides a maid, chef, footman, in the Queen constantly her most trusted assistant Floor WiBro and her stylist, seamstress, personal adviser and friend Angela Kelly. In the company of a Sex Queen often watches TV. In front of the screen she now spends more time than usual.

Living near the younger sons of the Queen, princes Andrew and Edward, not my mother, following the rules of social distancing. Although Prince Edward was seen riding with his 15-year-old daughter lady Louise Windsor Park, they went to visit the Queen, although earlier it was a tradition.

Prince Edward and his daughter Louise



The eldest son of Elizabeth and Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla for three months has closed his London residence Clarence house and served in the Scottish manor Birchal. Charles continues to work remotely, supporting organizations, the patron of which he is.

Prince Charles and Camilla in Scotland

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who last performed their Royal duties, went to his Norfolk estate, Anmer hall along with their three children. The school where their older children George and Charlotte closed for quarantine. The Prince and Princess continue homeschooling online. Cambridge were forced to break contact with the parents of Kate, Carole and Michael Middleton. George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, who will soon turn two years, really miss my grandparents.

Meanwhile, younger brother William Prince Harry together with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie have isolated themselves in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has promised to publish regularly in Instagram “accurate information and facts from a trusted expert” on the coronavirus. However, their first post on this topic provoked ridicule in the network, as it contained the advice “wash your hands”, “don’t touch the face” and “keep your distance”. “Oh My God! No one told us about this before. How nice of you to provide us with information that no one can give another,” “do You think we do not know about? Seriously?”, “I’ve never seen before of this information. Where was I?”, — sarcastically wrote in the comments.

