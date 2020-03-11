A Ukrainian woman took off for advertising American fashion brand

Ukrainian model Sasha Melnychuk was photographed in his hometown of Kremenchug for the advertising campaign for U.S. fashion brand Marc Jacobs. About it reports “Ukrainian truth”.

The idea of the art project was the family reunion: a 27-year-old Ukrainian withdrew with his mother and grandmother. In some scenes, she is depicted together with his family in a dress with a floral print on the other — posing outdoors and shows accessories brand against the backdrop of urban landscapes.

The author of the shooting became a photo artist Sasha Frolova, a stylist came Melnychuk.

Sasha Melnychuk began a modeling career at the age of 13, he moved to Japan. Currently she lives in Paris and collaborates with global brands including Brand, Yeezy and Alexander Wang.