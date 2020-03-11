A Ukrainian woman took off for advertising American fashion brand

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Украинку сняли для рекламы американского модного бренда

Ukrainian model Sasha Melnychuk was photographed in his hometown of Kremenchug for the advertising campaign for U.S. fashion brand Marc Jacobs. About it reports “Ukrainian truth”.

The idea of the art project was the family reunion: a 27-year-old Ukrainian withdrew with his mother and grandmother. In some scenes, she is depicted together with his family in a dress with a floral print on the other — posing outdoors and shows accessories brand against the backdrop of urban landscapes.

The author of the shooting became a photo artist Sasha Frolova, a stylist came Melnychuk.

Sasha Melnychuk began a modeling career at the age of 13, he moved to Japan. Currently she lives in Paris and collaborates with global brands including Brand, Yeezy and Alexander Wang.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article