A vaccine against the coronavirus: the United States called development time

Wednesday, February 26, it became known that the development of a vaccine against deadly coronaviruses will be completed in the United States in a year. This was at a hearing of the Committee on appropriations of the U.S. Senate said the Secretary of health and human services Alex Azar, according to CNBC.

American politics discussed at the hearings for additional budget request in the amount of 2.5 billion dollars against the novel coronavirus, sent to Capitol hill by the administration.

As explained by Azar, doctors want to experience a variety of vaccines.

“While the immediate risk of the spread of coronavirus in the United States remains low, currently in a number of countries, including outside Asia, the disease is spreading that causes deep concern,” he said, and added that particularly alarming outbreaks in Iran and Italy.

According to Azar, the development is proposed to direct $ 1 billion that is requested in addition.