A veteran scout told me that he learned about the collapse of the USSR in the 70-ies

By Maria Batterbury

Ветеран-разведчик рассказал, что узнал о развале СССР еще в 70-е годы

A veteran of the foreign intelligence Service of Russia Yury Shevchenko said that in 1970-ies was heard from the CIA about plans for the collapse of the Soviet Union, reports TASS.

“My best friends were CIA types, and they are told how our country is collapsing, what they do, how will everything was known,” — said Shevchenko, from 1969 to 2001, regularly traveled abroad as a foreign intelligence officer.

The scout noted that the outcome could be worse. According to him, the USA was able to accomplish only the first stage — the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the last moment the country was saved.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013.
