A woman invented a way to protect yourself from coronavirus bra

A woman invented a way to protect yourself from coronavirus, having made a mask out of an old bra. Published in Facebook video noticed in The Sun.

The footage unknown inventor cuts in half bright blue bra at the junction of the cups. After that, she separates the unnecessary portion extending strapless with the help of glue fixes them in such a way that the design is firmly held on the head.

At the end of the video, the woman demonstrates how to wear the mask.

The video became viral and gathered more than 15 thousand likes and comments. Most users did not approve the idea, stating that not having a filter mask not protect from the virus. Some of them advised me to wear it as a fashion accessory.