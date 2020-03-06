A world without nature: Twitter users launched a new flashmob #WorldWildlifeDay

Photo: twitter.com/jggemmill

British Agency One Minutes Briefs in partnership with The Drum zapotillo flash mob for Twitter users.

In honor of the approved by the UN General Assembly’s world wildlife day Twitter users are clean animals with emblems of sports teams and countries, as well as with logos of brands, using the hashtag #WorldWildlifeDay.

The action was initiated by specializing on flash mobs in social networks British Agency One Minutes Briefs together with the advertising edition of The Drum. In the project the authors try to show how would the world look like without wildlife, and draw attention to the problem of biodiversity.

By may, the Agency will choose some of the best works that will be awarded the prize by the Drum Chip Shop Award. The authors of the best creative it will receive t-shirts, hoodies, and the winner — cash prize. Also One Minutes Briefs promised users at the end of the spring to release the slide with all the updated logos.