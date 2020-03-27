A world without people: the network has shown how recognizable tourist places look during the quarantine…

The network showed video of the most famous tourist places in Europe and the USA, which emptied in connection with the global pandemic of mers.

The author of the collection, Asya Reznitskaya, noted that only collected footage from outdoor cameras in Venice, Rome, ski resorts in the Alps and American cities.

“How the world looks without us,” — called it the movie that at the moment the census is already 82 thousand users Facebook.

In comments to the video the authors expressed the opinion that “starting a pandemic,” nature could little be cleaned.

“It’s time to think about whether we’re living in? How well do relate to each other, appreciate their life and the life of living next to people, friends and strangers. The earth is tired of our whims”, — wrote one of the wearer, Olga Golnik.

Earlier, the Italians have confirmed that due to coronavirus canals in Venice are much cleaner.

