A year has passed since the unexpected departure of Zhora Korolyov. His partner's post is heartbreaking

Spread the love

Ewelina Bator remembers her beloved.

As the “Super Express” portal reminds, Żora Korolyov passed away unexpectedly on December 21 last year. The death of the 34-year-old dancer was a huge shock to his loved ones, fans and everyone who knew him. Last Wednesday marked the first year since his sudden death. On the occasion of the first painful anniversary, Ewelina Bator posted a moving entry online. Her words break the heart.

Zhora Korolyov's unexpected death

On December 21, 2021, the Polish show business was shaken by the death of 34-year-old Żory Korolyov. No one expected that a young, health-conscious man would pass away so early. His sudden death was announced by his beloved Ewelina Bator, with whom he was associated for the last 5 years of his life.

The cause of death of the young dancer has not been made public, although unofficially it is said that myocardial infarction was the cause of death. The pain after Żora's departure affected his loved ones the most.

Over the past year, the dancer's fiancée has posted many moving entries online. One of them appeared exactly on the anniversary of Żora's death.

Ewelina Bator's moving post

“Those They. Somewhere… Live… They last. And they will last. Those They… December 21, 2021. Year…” wrote Ewelina Bator in the commentary to the photo where you can see her in the company of Żora. It's hard to look at their smiling faces knowing that the dancer is mentioned only in the past tense.

A lot of comments appeared under the post, in which Internet users sent Bator words of support. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” one user wrote. “He still is and will be,” added another.

You were also moved by Ewelina Bator's post?

< /p>