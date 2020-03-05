A young guy won 70 million in the lottery

In Canada, the young man won the lottery 70 million canadian dollars. This is the website People.

A supermarket employee 22-year-old Gregory Mathieu bought a lottery ticket at the grocery store where he worked.

The guy did not expect to win something, so he learned about the victory on the following morning, arriving at work. When the guy found out that the jackpot of 70 million canadian dollars, was so excited that he could not speak.

Later, the canadian called the family, reported the news and asked his father to pick him up because he could not get behind the wheel.

Mathieu retired from work and announced that will give one million dollars to each of his family members. The guy said that he was going to buy a new car and go travel.