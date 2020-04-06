A young man in isolation committed suicide out of loneliness

Suburban English Portsmouth, Hampshire, committed suicide because he felt too lonely during the introduction in the country because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus regime of strict isolation. It is reported by The Sun.

34-year-old Daniel Vernissa was bipolar, which he’s endured alone. He lived alone, but before the start of the pandemic tried every day to go out to play with friends and brother in the Pokemon Go in the local Park.

In addition, Fernessa was diabetes. When the country declared quarantine because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection, he was at risk, so could no longer go outside. Unable to cope with loneliness during the quarantine, he killed himself.

28-year-old sister Vernessa Chelsea believes that the state in conditions of quarantine not enough care about people with mental health problems. “I hope that what happened to Dan, maybe to draw attention to these problems,” she said.

Only the parents of a man and four of his brothers and sisters can come to his funeral because of the introduced at the time of the regime of strict isolation strict prohibitions. “Daniel loved and adored by so many people… Sadly, that now because of the coronavirus only a few people will be able to come to his funeral,” complained Chelsea.