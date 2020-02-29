A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: the poster for the Lollapalooza 2020 revealed !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: l’affiche du Lollapalooza 2020 révélée !

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: l’affiche du Lollapalooza 2020 révélée !

Share on Facebook

Alert ! We know the programming of the next edition of Lollapalooza ! You will be able to see A$AP Rocky, Gradur, or Gambi.

The famous festival Lollapaloza returns to Paris this summer ! The names have been revealed ! Fans of rap will be delighted ! In fact, this year, there will be A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi and others ! MCE TV tells you more !

Born in 1991, the festival is soaring ! In fact, every year, it attracts more and more people ! Originally, festival, punk and very underground, it has changed ! Now, it attracts all styles of music and all types of public ! Since 2017, it has taken Paris by storm !

Thus, the first edition of the festival in Paris took place in 2017. Since then, it always attracts more of the world ! Each year, in July, some 110 k people come together to dance ! After Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Germany, the French are hosting the festival.

Each year, the festival was a success ! Their team com is a work monster!!! With original posters, they make you want ! In addition, the prog always gives also very envy ! The little + in the festival : the area is not very large and allows you to enjoy the music without rushing !

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: l’affiche du Lollapalooza 2020 révélée !

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: l’affiche du Lollapalooza 2020 révélée !

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: the poster for the Lollapalooza 2020 revealed !

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi headlining the festival !

Thus, this year, the festival announces a prog very oriented towards the rap ! The very famous american rapper A$AP Rocky announces a prog of quality ! Then, there will also be Khalid, Little Simz, or even Burna Boy ! But the prog has not been fully revealed !

At the level of the rap francophone, you will be able to see live your favorite artists ! Gradur, Gambi, Oboy or Vald will come and get you dancing ! We don’t know for you, but we can not wait to be there ! It will also take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July.

The headliner for the Saturday is Billie Elish ! The festival promises concerts, high in color ! Already last year, the prog gave very, very excited ! The public was able to see the legendary group The Strokes !

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article