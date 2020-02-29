A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi: the poster for the Lollapalooza 2020 revealed !

Share on Facebook

Alert ! We know the programming of the next edition of Lollapalooza ! You will be able to see A$AP Rocky, Gradur, or Gambi.

The famous festival Lollapaloza returns to Paris this summer ! The names have been revealed ! Fans of rap will be delighted ! In fact, this year, there will be A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi and others ! MCE TV tells you more !

Born in 1991, the festival is soaring ! In fact, every year, it attracts more and more people ! Originally, festival, punk and very underground, it has changed ! Now, it attracts all styles of music and all types of public ! Since 2017, it has taken Paris by storm !

Thus, the first edition of the festival in Paris took place in 2017. Since then, it always attracts more of the world ! Each year, in July, some 110 k people come together to dance ! After Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Germany, the French are hosting the festival.

Each year, the festival was a success ! Their team com is a work monster!!! With original posters, they make you want ! In addition, the prog always gives also very envy ! The little + in the festival : the area is not very large and allows you to enjoy the music without rushing !

A$AP Rocky, Gradur, Gambi headlining the festival !

Thus, this year, the festival announces a prog very oriented towards the rap ! The very famous american rapper A$AP Rocky announces a prog of quality ! Then, there will also be Khalid, Little Simz, or even Burna Boy ! But the prog has not been fully revealed !

At the level of the rap francophone, you will be able to see live your favorite artists ! Gradur, Gambi, Oboy or Vald will come and get you dancing ! We don’t know for you, but we can not wait to be there ! It will also take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July.

The headliner for the Saturday is Billie Elish ! The festival promises concerts, high in color ! Already last year, the prog gave very, very excited ! The public was able to see the legendary group The Strokes !