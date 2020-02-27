Aarhus vs Hobro: live streaming free for the the Danish Superliga

Aarhus vs Hobro: forecast for the match of the championship of Denmark (February 28, 2020)

“Hobro” does not win 13 games in a row, but whether guests will be able to create a sensation on February 28 in a duel with “Aarhus” – we prepared our forecast. No problem for the hosts?

Aarhus

Aarhus is betting on European competition this season and success with David Nielsen’s team . At the moment, the “whites” take third place in the table with 39 points – they will not be able to compete for gold, given the 17-point handicap from Midtjylland, but they can defend the third place.

Having beaten the Horsens in the last round 2: 1, Aarhus extended the series without defeats in the championship to seven matches.

Hobro

“Khobro” does not set itself serious tasks this season – the team of Peter Sørensen is trying hard to stay in the Super League. While the club takes 12th place in the table with 17 points, but the 13th Esbjerg is only one point ahead, the Silkeborg, which has six points less, is seriously behind.

In the final round, Hobro lost 0-2 to Midtjylland, extending the series without wins to 13 matches.

Statistics

In neither of the last three matches did Aarhus lose to Hobro – two wins and a draw

Aarhus did not lose in any of the last seven matches – six wins and a draw

In any of the last 13 matches, “Hobro” did not win – seven losses and six draws

Forecast

“Aarhus” is in great shape and is trying hard to keep third place – in competitors he has “Norschelland”, “Aalborg” and “Brondby”, so the “whites” have no right to make a mistake. “Hobro” will definitely play in the second part of the championship in the relegation group, Serensen’s team is in a protracted crisis and is unlikely to be able to resist “Aarhus”.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Aarhus . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.87