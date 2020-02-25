Abigail Breslin could play a major role in the new “resident evil”

According to foreign insider, the lead role of Jill Valentin in the film adaptation of the video game “Resident evil 3” claimed by the nominee on the award “Oscar” Abigail Breslin (“Little miss sunshine”, “Welcome to Zombilend”).

Officially not confirmed. Along with Breslin a minor role unable to Samara weaving (“here I come”) and Brenton Thwaites (“pirates of the Caribbean 5”). The name of a potential Director is not reported.

The video game “Resident Evil 3” is a remake of the third part of 1999. It was announced in December last year; the release is scheduled for April 2020. The role of Jill in the franchise “Resident evil” was played by Sienna Guillory. Jill is the main protagonist in the original video game. In the new film, she, as a member of the police unit S. T. A. R. S. will once again clean up the raccoon city from a zombie invasion.

Recently Abigail Breslin appeared in the sequel to “Zомбилэнда”. In the fall planned out judicial drama “Stillwater”, where she will play the daughter of the hero Matt Damon.