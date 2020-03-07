Aboard the Grand Princess, where he found the coronavirus, there are 49 Ukrainians – foreign Ministry

On Board of the cruise liner Grand Princess, which was detected infected with the coronavirus COVID-19, 49 are Ukrainians. This was announced by the Director of the Department of consular service of the MFA of Ukraine Serhiy Pogoreltsev, UNIAN reports.

The victims of the fire said that now the liner Grand Princess is at anchor off the coast of California. On Board are 3.5 thousand people – citizens of 54 countries (of which 1.1 thousand crew members and 2.4 thousand passengers).

“According to the U.S. Department of State, on Board of the cruise liner Grand Princess 49 are citizens of Ukraine. Now the Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco finds out information about the possible existence among the infected citizens of Ukraine”, – said victims of the fire.

It is reported that the competent authorities of the state of California the decision was made to check passengers for signs of coronavirus pneumonia due first fatal case in the state of California, since deceased rested in February on this ship.

“Given this, local authorities decided on a temporary ban on the entrance of the Harbor of San Francisco said vessel, and helicopters from the U.S. coast guard on Board was delivered to the test COVID-19 to check all passengers who could potentially be in contact with the deceased man in California, as well as the category of persons who have the first signs of a respiratory infection,” – said the diplomat.

He added that depending on the results of the tests will be decided on the quarantine part of the passengers or all the people on the ship.

By the way, the infection with the novel coronavirus have found 21 people from the cruise ship Grand Princess.