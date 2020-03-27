About men facing the crisis: LATEXFAUNA released a new single

Dmitry Zezyulin. The frame of the clip EVPATORIA

The LATEXFAUNA has released a new track KOSATKA, which was attended by the new guitarist Ilya, L..

As written, the musicians under the track, the song they dedicated to men who meet the crisis.

Many just reach for what was being pursued. What happened and causeless joy that accompanied us to the cash-strapped youth, when we were able to enjoy one only flame of fire, divorced on the peaks pink and warm rocks?” – they described a new a single.

Have you heard the new song LATEXFAUNA: