About the life of the wife of Edward VIII / Wallis Simpson movie

Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII. Photo: nypost.com

Now everyone is looking at Megan Markle when she and Prince Harry are retreating from their Royal duties and start a new life with little Archie in California.

But not long ago, the tabloids were filled with headlines about another American Duchess: Wallis Simpson. And now the story of the Duchess of Windsor is moving to the big screen, says Deadline.

A recent biography of Anna Pasternak “Simpson”, “American Duchess: the Real Wallis Simpson” turns into a film Lee Stallman of the Gotham Group Ellen goldsmith-Wayne.

At the moment the project is small, and it is still unknown who will play the Duchess, or her husband, the former king Edward VIII. In the cast will probably include other Royal individuals who appear in the book, such as Queen, Queen mother and brother Edward, king George VI.

It is also unknown when it will begin to shoot the film, and they may affect the ongoing pandemic coronavirus.

By the way, about the affair with Wallis over the years there were a number of bright paintings. And the role of American Duchess performed by such Actresses as Jane Seymour (in the 1988 movie “the Woman he loved”), joely Richardson (in the picture 2005 “Wallis and Edward”). One of the most striking images of this person were presented by the actress Andrea Rainsboro in the film, Madonna 2011 “WE. Believe in love”. In the same blockbuster series “the Crown” this role takes the first lia Williams, and then the actress Geraldine Chaplin.