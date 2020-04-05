Abroad 170 Ukrainians sick with coronavirus, of which 121 — Italy

Abroad the number of patients with coronavirus Ukrainians increased to 170 people. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian foreign Ministry in Facebook.

170 Ukrainian citizens are treated in such countries as Austria — 3, UK — 1, Belgium — 1, Greece — 16, Dominican Republic 4, Spain 5, Italy -121, Nigeria – 1, Netherlands — 1, Poland – 4, UAE — 1, Portugal — 1, Russia — 1 Seychelles — 1, Serbia — 1, USA — 1, Thailand — 1, Germany — 4 Switzerland — 1 Sweden — 1.

Just from the coronavirus abroad dead 5 Ukrainians, while recovered 11 people.

10 869 thousand Ukrainian citizens have expressed a desire to return home, contacting foreign consular offices according to the program “Protection”.