Abroad from Covid-19 was cured for 15 Ukrainians

За границей от Covid-19 излечились уже 15 украинцев

Abroad, the number who have recovered from coronavirus of Ukrainians increased by 4 — to 15. About it reports the Ukrainian foreign Ministry Telegram channel.

As at 20:00 on April 5 from the coronavirus recovered 4 of the Ukrainian citizens in the Dominican Republic, 2 in Italy, 1 in Nigeria, 1 in UAE, 2 in Poland, 1 in Germany, 4 in Japan.

Just abroad are treated from a dangerous illness 167 citizens of the Ukrainian state.

14 205 thousand people appealed to the Ukrainian foreign consular offices in the framework of “Protection”.

The number of fatal cases as a result of Covid-19 among Ukrainian citizens abroad remained unchanged -5 people.

Recall that on 4 April it was reported that the number of patients with coronavirus Ukrainians had risen to 170 people.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
