Abroad in quarantine are almost 40 Ukrainians – foreign Ministry

Quarantined abroad there were 38 citizens of Ukraine. This is due to the pandemic coronavirus. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of foreign Affairs in Facebook, reports BAGNET.

It is noted that the largest number of Ukrainians was quarantined in Brazil – 16 people. Seven people isolated in Germany, three in the UAE. Two – in Moldova, the UK and Vietnam.

One Ukrainian remains on Cuba, in China and in Australia.

Another 13 Ukrainian citizens undergoing treatment abroad. Four people in Germany and the Dominican Republic, two in Italy and Poland, and one in UAE.

Recovered outside Ukraine five Ukrainian: four in Japan and one in Italy.

It is also stated that one Ukrainian died in Italy and 23 955 returned home with the assistance of diplomatic institutions.