China hid the extent of the outbreak of coronavirus, according to US intelligence. About it reports Bloomberg with reference on the passed White house report of U.S. intelligence.

The officials asked not to name their names, because the report is secret, and they refused to itemize its contents. But, according to them, the main thing is that public reporting of China’s cases of diseases and deaths are intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said that the report concluded that the figures of China are fake.

The outbreak began in China’s Hubei province at the end of 2019, but, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, the country publicly announced only about 82 000 cases and 3300 deaths.

“The reality is that we could be in a better position if China were more open,” – said Vice-President Mike Pence.

It is reported that the Chinese government has repeatedly revised its methodology for counting cases within a few weeks except for people without symptoms, and then added to the total of more than 1,500 asymptomatic cases.

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. was especially sharp in relation to the role of China in this outbreak.

“The assertion that the U.S. has more deaths from coronavirus in China is false,” said Senator Ben Sass, a Republican from Nebraska, after Bloomberg News published its report. “Without commenting on any secret information, it is painfully obvious that the Chinese Communist party has lied, is lying and continues to lie about the coronavirus to protect the regime.”

Deborah birx, immunologist of the Department of state that advises the White house about his reaction to the outbreak, said public reporting of China has influenced the assumptions about the nature of the virus in other countries.

China is not the only country with a suspicious public reporting. Western officials pointed to Iran, Russia, Indonesia, and especially North Korea, which had not recorded a single case of the disease, as a likely underreporting. Others, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, can also diminish their performance.