Activists from different countries try to deal with the coronavirus in the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas

More than 100 public organizations from a number of countries, including Ukraine, signed a statement in which he called the international organization of the UN, Council of Europe, EU, OSCE and the participating countries to respond urgently to the spread Covid-19 in closed prisons in the territories occupied by Russia of the Crimea and the Russian-controlled Donbas.

The text of the statement published on the website of the Centre for Civil liberties.

“We appeal to international organizations and to States parties to take urgent measures to prevent the catastrophic consequences of the spread of coronavirus in places of deprivation of liberty (the penal institutions and detention facilities) in occupied by Russia Crimea, under the control of the Russian Federation the Donbass, and also on the territory of the Russian Federation”, – said in a statement.

According to the signatories, the Federal service of execution of punishments of the Russian Federation from March 16, stopped meeting with family members of suspects, accused and convicted persons.

At the same time, the medical service of these institutions do not have enough staff, medicines and necessary equipment. They are not able to cope with the usual common illnesses, not to mention crisis situations, the statement said.

The situation is complicated by the significant overcrowding of Russian prisons and detention facilities, collective organization of the chambers and the barracks, hygiene, and a significant duration of escorting prisoners from the occupied Crimea to the Russian Federation, contrary to international humanitarian law. The practice of limiting prisoners ‘ contact with the outside world because of the prevalence of torture in Russian prisons increases significantly the risk of abuse, especially in times of crisis and panic situations.

According to the signatories, the situation is controlled by the Russian Federation Donbass is even worse. To the held people do not even have access to the international Committee of the red cross. In addition to the so-called official prisons and detention centers there is an extensive network of secret places of detention. In particular, as mentioned in the last report of the office of the UN high Commissioner for human rights “Isolation” on the territory of the former factory in Donetsk.

Most of them unusable even for a short stay of people, and the conditions of detention in the so-called “official” and in secret places of detention can amount to torture and ill-treatment.

“No illusions that in the case of the spread of coronavirus in prisons and detention centers of the occupied Donbass will be held to provide medical assistance, no. Moreover, the question arises, what measures will be carried out under the control of the Russian Federation of illegal armed groups who control the territory, to curb the spread of the coronavirus in prisons and detention centers to protect primarily themselves from potential infection,” – said in a statement.

The representatives of the NGOs demand from the international to appeal to the Russian Federation with a demand to take urgent measures to respond to the situation. At the same time they require from the Ukrainian authorities the implementation of all the recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in prison.