Actor Idris Elba was infected with coronavirus

After Tom Hanks and Olga Kurylenko actor Idris Elba (“the Dark Tower”, “Luther”) is also reported to have contracted the coronavirus. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

“This morning, my analysis Covid-19 was positive. I feel good, I have no symptoms, but I isolated myself as soon as I heard about the possible infection. Stay home and be pragmatic. I’ll keep you informed on their wellbeing. No need to panic,” wrote the actor.

