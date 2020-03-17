Actor Idris Elba was infected with coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Актер Идрис Эльба заразился коронавирусом

After Tom Hanks and Olga Kurylenko actor Idris Elba (“the Dark Tower”, “Luther”) is also reported to have contracted the coronavirus. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

“This morning, my analysis Covid-19 was positive. I feel good, I have no symptoms, but I isolated myself as soon as I heard about the possible infection. Stay home and be pragmatic. I’ll keep you informed on their wellbeing. No need to panic,” wrote the actor.

As previously reported, the Hollywood because of the coronavirus will incur about $ 20 billion. losses.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
