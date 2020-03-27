Actor mark bloom died of coronavirus

You have to publish a new piece of difficult news. It became known that the coronavirus took the lives of actor Mark bloom.

69-year-old actor mark bloom died from the coronavirus, but rather from complications that caused a coronavirus infection.

Also the death of the actor confirmed to the new York theater company Playwrights Horizons. Here’s what it says in a statement:

With love and a heavy heart that Playwrights Horizons is a tribute to the Brand bloom, a longtime dear friend and outstanding artist, who died this week. Thank you, mark, for everything you gave to our theatre as well as theatres and audiences around the world. We will miss you.

The world will remember Mark bloom for his roles in films and television series: “Love disease”, “Crocodile Dundee”, “Edge”, “Elementary”, “Billions”, “the Good wife”, “the Sopranos”, “I don’t know how she does it”, “blind Date”, “Mozart in the jungle”, “Law and order. Special victims unit”, “Fraser”, “Step up 3D”, “Heirs”, “You” and many others.