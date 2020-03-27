Actor mark bloom from the film the Sopranos died of coronavirus

American actor mark Blum died at the age of 69 from complications caused by a coronavirus.

New York theater Playwrights Horizons for the first time announced this news, and Executive Vice President of SAG-AFTRA, Rebecca Damon has confirmed that bloom died from Covid-19. Representatives Blum further confirmed the news with thewrap.

“With love and a heavy heart the staff of Playwrights Horizons tribute to the memory of Marc bloom, our dear longtime friend and consummate artist. Thanks, mark, for everything you gave to our theatre as well as theatres and audiences around the world. We will miss you. View here the pictures of some show, in which mark appeared, including “Rancho Viejo”, “After the revolution”, “baby steps,” – said in Twitter Playwrights Horizons.

Michael bloom was born in new Jersey. His career on Broadway lasted about 40 years, and removed the bloom started in the 80s. Memorable roles in the films “blind Date”, “Crocodile Dundee”, “Desperately seeking Susan”, “the Sopranos”, “CSI”, “Elementary” and “Mozart in the jungle”. He starred in over 80 film projects. Bloom also played Mr. Mooney in the popular Netflix show “You”, which in January renewed for a third season.

As previously reported, American playwright and screenwriter Terrence McNally died because of coronavirus.