Actors Idris Elba and Christopher Chivu contracted the coronavirus

Idris Elba. Photo: instagram.com/idriselba

British actor Idris Elba, best known for the film “Pacific rim” and the trilogy, “Thor”, had contracted the coronavirus. This he said on Twitter.

Elba said that passed the test for COVID-19, and he was positive.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, Idris explained that is in isolation since learned that may have been exposed to the virus, were in contact with the person who received a positive result, and immediately passed the test.

That he was infected by a coronavirus, was reported by Norwegian actor Christopher Chivu, known for his role of Tormund in the famous TV series “Game of thrones”.

My family and I shumoizolyatsiya home as much as needed. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of the common cold” – wrote in Instagram Christopher.

Chivu noted that there are people with a higher risk, for which the virus can be a devastating diagnosis, and urged everyone to be extremely careful to wash hands, to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from the other, and go to quarantine.

Just do everything you can to stop the spread of the virus. Together we can fight this virus and to prevent the crisis in our hospitals. Please take care of each other, stay away and be healthy!” writes Christopher.

LeMonade previously wrote that Olga Kurylenko had contracted the coronavirus.

We also reported that the coronavirus has infected Tom Hanks and his wife.