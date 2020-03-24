Actress Michelle Williams has secretly married

Thomas Kyle and Michelle Williams. Photo: Getty Images

American actress, star of “venom” and “the Greatest showman”, the winner of two Golden globes Michelle Williams, who is now expecting a child, was secretly married to Director Kyle Thomas.

Rumors that the wedding took place, came after, when they were photographed walking with their wedding rings, according to Us Weekly. Now the sources confirmed this information.

39-year-old Michael and 43-year-old Thomas met while filming the mini-series “Fosse/Verdon”, and their engagement took place in December last year. It soon became clear that the actress is expecting a child from her beloved.

For Williams this was the second marriage – she previously was married to musician Phil Elverum. The actress also brings a 14-year-old daughter Matilda from actor Heath Ledger.

