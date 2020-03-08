Adesanya Romero: video of the champion fight UFC

On the night of 7 to 8 March in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in the tournament 248 UFC held a fight for the title of world champion of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) between the belt holder by new Zealander Nigerian origin Israel Adesanya (19 wins, 14 of them by knockout) and Cuban Yoel Romero (13 wins, 11 of them by knockout, 5 losses).

In spite of its like a fighter age, 42-year-old Cuban was able to give a competitive fight Israel who is younger than it for 12 years. Adesanya not to force things, sometimes even walked away from the open exchanges of blows, and for the first five rounds won by unanimous decision, continuing his winning streak in the UFC and defending my title.

